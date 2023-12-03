The second round of Immediate Justice funding has opened in Sussex, Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne announced earlier this week.

Sussex has been selected as one of ten trailblazer areas for the scheme, which is already fully function in Brighton and Hove, and uses out of court disposal options to see offenders undertake visible, practical and meaningful activities to repair the harm they’ve caused.

These activities include graffiti removal, litter picking and maintaining public spaces, and the scheme has already been used in conjunction with forty cases across Sussex.

Hot on the heels of that Success, the immediate justice taskforce has opened another round of grant funding applications to identify providers with the capacity to deliver reparations to communities across the region. Providers will liaise with both offenders and victims, all while arranging and supervising suitable reparation activities in the community.

The taskforce is welcoming applications from a wide range of providers, including local services, community hubs, and rehabilitation programmes.

Funding will be provided for reparative services and activity, including any basic tools needed to undertake the activity. The services should meet the Crown Prosecution Service’ guidance as anything involving perpetrators personally repairing or making good the damage caused by an offence, or undertaking up to 20 hours of unpaid community work.