Second World War dancer celebrates 100th birthday at Haywards Heath care home

Betty Becker, a former dancer living at The Goldbridge Bupa Care Home, marked the special milestone on Saturday, July 22, with her family and friends.

The celebrations began early with a visit from local entertainer David Harris who sang some of Betty’s favourite wartime songs in the lounge.

Betty and her family then enjoyed a birthday feast, which included gourmet sandwiches and wraps, as well as a birthday cake.

Betty said: “I’ve had a wonderful time celebrating my 100th birthday. I count myself lucky to have reached this milestone. My advice would be to make the most of your time, as you never know what’s around the corner.”

Everyone enjoyed the celebrations and Betty enjoyed a glass of sherry, which is her favourite drink.

Hasib Khan, home manager at The Goldbridge said: “It has been lovely celebrating Betty’s 100th birthday. We were all thoroughly entertained by David, and we were delighted to be able to host her family for the celebrations on her special day.”

The Goldbridge Bupa Care Home is in Kleinwort Close and welcomes residents in need of nursing or residential care, including those living with dementia or Parkinson’s. People can find out more online at www.bupa.co.uk/care-services.

Betty was born in 1923 and raised in Torquay by her mother and father. In 1939, she got married to her late husband and moved to Richmond in London. She had a passion for dancing so she joined the Entertainment National Service Association (ENSA) during the Second World War where she toured the UK to keep up morale for the troops. She also went over to France just three days after D-day to entertain the troops there.

After the war, Betty returned to Richmond and had a daughter. She went on to work at The Daily Express as a front-of-house receptionist, where she met some well-known stars, including royalty.