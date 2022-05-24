Secondary school students in Bognor Regis raise nearly £1,000 for UNICEF

A Soccer Aid fundraiser planned and organised by student leaders took place at the Westloats Lane school on Thursday, May 5, as students from years seven to ten took part in a variety of football-related activities to raise money for UNICEF; an international charity which provides humanitarian aid to children all over the world.

Students donated £1 to take part in the day, which featured a penalty shootout challenge organised by Brighton and Hove Albion in the Community.

All told, the school raised £965 for UNICEF, and gave students a chance to learn more about UNICEF’s vital work. They saw where the money would be going, how it would be used, and how UNICEF works. They also watched a film made by former Regis School student Kendra Diston, who visited Lesotho to see how money raised in previous Soccer Aid challenges was spent.

Assistant Principle Caroline Saunders said Soccer Aid was a ‘real highlight’ in the The Regis School’s calendar: "It is wonderful to see students enjoying themselves and making memories as they take part in a carousel of football-related challenges. We couldn’t do the event without the help of our student leaders who design the activities and then run them with such enthusiasm throughout the day.”

Year 7 student Elizabeth agreed, adding: “Soccer Aid 2022 was my first event as a Rights Respecting Ambassador at TRS, and it has certainly piqued my interest and excitement as an ambassador of the future. Soccer Aid this year was outstanding. Seeing everyone madly charging around and in such high spirits really cheered me up all day, even if it was a bit too hot for my liking! Everyone pulled together to encourage each other, keep each other's spirits up, not forgetting the ice cream and other treats at the end!”

The school has thanked JW Sports for providing footballs, Customize Events for providing popcorn candy floss, ice cream and glittery face paint, and Town Force, which provided safety barriers to demark the play area.

