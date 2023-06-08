Security guard hospitalised following attack at the Angel inn site as works continue

A security guard working at a fire-damaged building has been taken to hospital after being attacked last night.

Two members of the public were said to have used wire cutters to enter the Angel Inn site in North Street, Midhurst, last night.

A security guard working at the site sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, a spokesperson for the South Downs National Park has said.

The site was almost entirely destroyed when a fire broke out in March. Works have been underway to retain the historic frontage and the road has been closed since the inferno.

ANGEL INN HOTEL FIRE DAY TWO

The attack follows a series of abuse hurled at contractors working at the site and the national park authority has pleaded for calm from the public after the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we are saddened to report that the contractors, who are working long days to get the work completed as soon as possible, are facing a daily barrage of shouting and abuse from a small section of the public.

"This has meant that the contractors, who were staying in a local business in Midhurst while doing the work, have now been forced to move to accommodation outside of Midhurst, increasing their travel time and meaning less revenue to local businesses.

“Last night there was an attack on the security guard by two members of the public, who we understand used cutters to attempt to enter the compound. The incident resulted in the security guard being taken to hospital for an injury sustained. The incident is now being investigated by Sussex Police. Additional security has been provided, including regular dog patrols.”

Sussex Police has been approached for further information.

SDNP said it ‘fully understands the frustrations felt by the local community and businesses ‘ but said it cannot ask hard-working contractors to face daily abuse and physical attack.

"We are therefore making a plea to everyone to let the contractors get on peacefully with the much-needed work.”

An FAQ regarding the shoring up work and this can be found at www.southdowns.gov.uk/midhurst-fire-updates/

