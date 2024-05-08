Security guards at Crawley Jobcentre on strike over pay
Security guards at Crawley Jobcentre are among more than 1,000 across the country who are on strike today (Wednesday) over pay.
G4S staff members of the GMB Union were on picket outside the centre at Gresham House in Station Road this morning.
A GMB spokesperson said: “They do a difficult, demanding and often dangerous job - they deserve far better than the minimum wage.”
Crawley Jobcentre Plus office provides a range of services, including administering claims for Universal Credit, Jobseeker's Allowance, Incapacity Benefit, Employment and Support Allowance, and Income Support.
The GMB says it is planning more strike days later this month.