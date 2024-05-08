Security guards at Crawley Jobcentre - members of the GMB union - are on strike today over pay.

G4S staff members of the GMB Union were on picket outside the centre at Gresham House in Station Road this morning.

A GMB spokesperson said: “They do a difficult, demanding and often dangerous job - they deserve far better than the minimum wage.”

