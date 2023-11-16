Residents were evacuated from their homes in St Leonards last night (Wednesday, November 15) following a landslip.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called to the scene in the Marina area.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.39pm on November 15 to reports of a landslip between Marina at the bottom of a cliff and West Hill Road at the top of a cliff in St Leonards.

“Crews liaised with the local council and building control experts. A number of properties at the top of the cliff were evacuated.”

The area has witnessed a number of landslips since the start of this month following high winds and heavy rain.

Several occurred on Sunday, November 5, with the first happening near Marina at around 1.30pm.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Crews attended, provided safety advice and made contact with a scaffolding company as it was at risk of being affected. No one was evacuated from properties at this point.

“We were then called at 8.56pm to reports of a further landslide and unstable ground affecting both Marina at the bottom of a cliff and West Hill Road at the top of a cliff. A wall had collapsed. A structural engineer was on site, a police drone and a helicopter were used to help assess the situation.”

The spokesperson said residents from 11 houses in West Hill Road were evacuated and later were able to return at around 11.15pm.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the latest landslip in the Marina/West Hill Road area which happened overnight on 15-16 November. Council officers have been on site with structural engineers and the emergency services to assess the situation. We are now waiting for a full report from the structural engineers and risk assessments have been carried out to ensure the safety of residents.

“The three people affected have been offered alternative temporary accommodation.

“The council does not own the land so we are advising residents to speak to their insurance companies/landlords as appropriate.”

1 . landslide st leonards 6.jpg Aerial view of the landslip in St Leonards. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . landslide st leonards 3.jpg Aerial view of the landslip in St Leonards. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . landslide st leonards 7.jpg Aerial view of the landslip in St Leonards. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures