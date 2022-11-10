See amazing poppy display created from plastic bottles by residents of Worthing care home

Residents at Avon Manor, in Manor Road, have enjoyed making the poppies alongside staff, family members and the community. The home has had many visits from the community and passers-by, who stop to tell their stories from the war.

Lisa Moulding, registered manager, said: "This was a project that originally started in lockdown to keep our residents busy. It has since grown and has been something that our residents look forward to doing every year. We are a care home who cares for individuals who have dementia and it has been so nice to see each and every one of them get involved in some way.

"We are extremely proud of the efforts that our residents have put into this and want to thank the community for the endless donations of plastic bottles that have enabled us to make our poppies. Remembrance Day is such an important historical event for our residents and we are delighted that we can commemorate such an event with them. As a mark of respect to the late Queen, we have included our Paddington Bear that we made in our display."

1. Remembrance Day poppy display The Remembrance Day poppy display at Avon Manor in Worthing attracts a lot of attention Photo: Avon Manor Photo Sales

