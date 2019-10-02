See Buxted’s newest art club at their first exhibition

Buxted Evening Art Group exhibited their work at the Buxted Reading Room.
The free event saw more than 140 visitors come to enjoy the paintings and art on Saturday (28 September).
Some visitors chose to purchase artwork so they could continue to enjoy it at home.
A wide variety of work was on show and included watercolours, acrylics, mixed media, and works in ink.
Many of the paintings showcased wildlife and animals.
Visitors also enjoyed refreshments and homemade cake.
Alongside the paintings were a selection of prints and greeting cards for visitors to buy and admire.
The Buxted Evening Art Group was formed last year as an independent group but also as an extension to the Buxted Art Club.