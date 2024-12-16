Hundreds of people visited stations and level crossings along the Sussex mainline on Saturday, December 14, to watch as the steam train passed through.

The train left Three Bridges steam hauled by the immaculately-restored Merchant Navy Pacific locomotive No.35028 Clan Line and headed south along the Brighton mainline.

It stopped at Haywards Heath, Preston Park, Hove and Worthing to pick up more passengers before continuing on its journey along the coastal route as Clan Line made a rare visit to the southern part of the national rail system.

Tony Storey sent in a picture of the former Southern Railway steam locomotive racing past Chichester, Andy Faulkner captured it passing Yapton level crossing, and Bill Hurren watched it depart from Worthing.

Photo: Tony Storey

Photo: Bill Hurren

Photo: Bill Hurren