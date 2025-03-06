This year, the Read Your Way campaign encourages everyone to let go of pressure and expectations, giving children the choice and the opportunity to enjoy reading.

Cassie Chadderton, chief executive of World Book Day, said: "World Book Day is all about unlocking the fun of reading for all children. Through events like Julia’s visit to Steyning Bookshop, we’re encouraging children to see reading as an exciting and enjoyable hobby. By letting go of pressure and embracing choice, we can help more children find the fun in reading and unlock the incredible benefits it brings."

In Littlehampton, some schools are marking Thursday, March 6, as Vocab Day, a celebration that encourages children to dress up as a word. This can help inspire children to think of words in a big way.

Award-winning author Julia Donaldson is supporting World Book Day with a sold-out book signing at The Steyning Bookshop, featuring her fun rhyming book Who’s in Acorn Wood?, a search-and-find story.

Julia said: "There’s nothing like a book for sparking a child’s imagination and helping them understand themselves and discover the world. World Book Day is a brilliant way of increasing access to books and helping children discover the joy of reading.

"I'm also a great fan of independent bookshops, so am delighted that I'll be spending World Book Day at the Steyning Bookshop, meeting young readers and readers-to-be, plus of course the adults who read aloud and share stories with them.”

1 . World Book Day 2025 Tasha Scott sent in this picture of 11-year-olds Sophia and Olivia as Bananas in Pyjamas Photo: Tasha Scott

2 . World Book Day 2025 Charlie Coomber sent in this photo, Elegant for Vocab Day Photo: Charlie Coomber

3 . World Book Day 2025 Leanne Goodyer sent in this photo of three-year-old Jessica dressed as Elsa from Frozen Photo: Leanne Goodyer