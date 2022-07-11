See how mural has transformed 'unloved' Bexhill building

The frontage of 1-3 Sea Road - opposite Bexhill train station - has been transformed by a local community group, with a new mural set to brighten up the previously unloved property.

W.Ave Arts, an independent non profit organisation, has been working with the property’s owner The Arch Company to improve the frontage of 1-3 Sea Road with a piece of public artwork.

It is hoped that the design will increase the attractiveness of a location that serves as one of the first properties seen after exiting Bexhill train station.

Danielle Morgan, site facilities manager at The Arch Company, said: “The creative spirit behind the artwork and highlighting the local area is important to us. We are pleased to be playing a part in supporting W.Ave Arts in bringing their artistic vision to the public, whilst improving the public realm too.”

Carol Cook, founder at W.Ave Arts, said: “We have worked hard with The Arch Company to produce a quality project, that will improve and spark interest in the town.

"Creating positive street art is important to W.Ave, as the group was founded on the premise of celebrating the creative community, whilst providing education about street art too.”

A spokesperson for W.Ave Arts added: “We hope the view when you exit Bexhill will now be remembered for better reasons."

The mural celebrates some of the town’s most famous residents and icons, featuring comedian Eddie Izzard, the inventor John Logie Baird, pioneering racing car driver Dorothy Levitt, former footballer Leon Legge, and chemist Rosalind Franklin who discovered the structure of DNA.

Also included are Frank Nichols, the founder of the sports car company Evra, and Nripenda Narayan, the Maharaja of the state of Cooch Bihar, India in the 19th century.

Each image is supported by a QR code that, when scanned, takes you to a profile of the figure on the W.Ave Arts webpage detailing their achievements and connection to the town.

The Arch Company spent £3,000 on the work, with the project also receiving funding from Bexhill Town Council.

Deputy mayor Claire Baldry said: “We are delighted to be awarding a grant to such a worthwhile cause and wish the project every success.”