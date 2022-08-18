Karen Williams, general manager, said: “It was a way for our residents to be able to reminisce on the times when they used to childcare for their own grandchildren and for the carers who visit our home who have young children. The residents at our home had a lot of fun on the day and love our young visitors. If anyone ever wants to stop in for a lovely afternoon with your young ones, or just for a cuppa and a break, we’d love to have you join us.”

The home likes to get people of different ages together and one recent birthday celebration saw four generations gather for quality family time. They shared the day with residents Derek and Peggy, a married couple who recently joined the Kingsland family. Karen said: "Derek and Peggy’s son came to visit them and brought along his daughter, and she brought along her daughter. It is not often we capture a moment like this and it truly melted everyone’s hearts."

Other recent celebrations have included the International Day of Friendship with thank you cards, baking cookies and making friendship bracelets, an International Chess Day tournament, a trip to Marrocco’s on Hove seafront for National Ice Cream Day, an afternoon tea party for National Cream Tea Day with residents baking their own scones, British Flowers Week with a flower-arranging competition, quiz and painting sessions, and National Carers’ Week, when staff were thanked with chocolates, sweets, flowers and homemade cards.

