World Book Day is a charity with a mission is to give every child and young person a book of their own

World Book Day: See how Worthing is celebrating World Book Day

Today is the 25th anniversary of World Book Day, with the message for all children ‘you are a reader’. Schools are helping to promote reading for pleasure by holding a dress-up day where pupils are asked to attend as their favourite book character.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 10:25 am

World Book Day is a charity with a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own. Tokens worth £1 are being handed out and a new line-up of books has been released for 2022, available from booksellers.

Titles available for £1, or in exchange for the book token, include Jemima the Pig and the 127 Acorns by Michael Morpurgo, My Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Silly Book of True or False by Matt Lucas, The Last Word by Ben Bailey Smith and PEAK PERIL: A High-rise Mystery by Sharna Jackson.

Here is our gallery of pictures from schools across the area.

See also: Gallery of World Book Day pictures from Worthing schools in 2013 and 2014

Gallery of World Book Day pictures from Shoreham, Southwick and Sompting schools in 2013 and 2014

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. World Book Day 2022

Shellie Smith sent in this picture of Wednesday Addams

Photo: User (UGC)

Photo Sales

2. World Book Day 2022

Katherine Mustafa sent in this picture of Zaydaan dressed as Phileas Fogg

Photo: User (UGC)

Photo Sales

3. World Book Day 2022

Kerry Jones sent in this picture of a wizard outfit from the Harry Potter books

Photo: User (UGC)

Photo Sales

4. World Book Day 2022

Natalie Langrish sent in this picture of five-year-old Nova-Grace and admitted 'this was before she changed her mind and decided to go as Mirabel from Encanto, lol'

Photo: User (UGC)

Photo Sales
SchoolsSouthwick
Next Page
Page 1 of 2