Family-owned brewer Hall & Woodhouse (H&W) invested more than £350,000 in a major renovation at The St Mary’s Gate Inn.

Tenant Dave Skinner, the pub’s business partner, contributed an additional £150,000 to install a new kitchen, update the inn’s ten bedrooms, and refresh the fixtures and fittings.

Dave took over the historic pub a year ago and made the decision to close the inn for ten weeks to allow extensive works to take place.

Dave explained: "As 2025 marks St Mary’s Gate’s 500th birthday, it was only fitting that we gave the building a significant spruce up to mark this milestone in the pub’s history.

We have carried out a complete top-to-bottom refurbishment to modernise the pub while keeping the original features to celebrate its heritage within the town.”

The new modern kitchen will enhance the pub’s food offering and the kitchen team is now able to make even more of its menu from scratch, from bread to ice cream.

The St Mary's Gate Inn has also extended its food service times, offering breakfast through to dinner seven days a week (dinner service is not currently available on Sundays).

Dave added: “The new kitchen has allowed us to put more of a focus on our food offering and lean more into using local, fresh produce. As a result, we’re already attracting more locals and welcoming back some familiar faces who are keen to try our new menu.

"We are working hard to ensure we have a good, consistent offering for the community with a variety of different deals available throughout the week.”

The inn’s bedrooms have also received a complete refit, including the en-suite bathrooms. Additionally, the beer garden has been converted into an attractive terrace with extensive planting for guests to relax outside with a pint of Badger during the warmer months.

Mark James, business partnerships and property director at Hall & Woodhouse, said: “It is important to us to reinvest back into our business and our beautiful pubs that many cherish. St Mary’s Gate sits in the heart of the Arundel community, and its striking location close to the town’s landmarks means it is enjoyed by locals and tourists alike.

"We are pleased to provide Dave with the support needed to enhance his business and allow him to evolve the pub’s offering.”

Dave has worked in hospitality for more than 20 years and this is now his second pub in Sussex. Having previously worked for other pub companies and owned an independent restaurant on the south coast, he joined H&W’s Business Partnership estate in 2012 by acquiring The Lamb Inn at West Wittering and now runs that alongside St Marys Gate.

Dave said: “I am so proud to be part of Hall & Woodhouse’s Business Partnership estate, I can’t think of a better pub company out there in terms of looking after its tenants. The communication I have with the team is second to none, it really is a solid partnership.”

The St Mary’s Gate is open from 11am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and until 6pm on Sundays. Food is served daily from midday. Please visit www.stmarysgate.co.uk to view the new menu or call 01903 883145 to reserve a table. Follow @StMarysGateArundel on Facebook and @stmarysgateinn on Instagram for information on all the latest offers.

1 . The St Mary’s Gate Inn The team at The St Mary’s Gate Inn in Arundel Photo: Hall & Woodhouse

2 . The St Mary’s Gate Inn This traditional 16th century pub in the heart of Arundel has reopened to guests following a £500,000 makeover for its 500th birthday Photo: Hall & Woodhouse

3 . The St Mary’s Gate Inn The bar at The St Mary’s Gate Inn Photo: Hall & Woodhouse