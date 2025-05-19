Madina Halal Shop, based at 39-41 Sedlescombe Road North, was officially opened on Monday (May 19) by Cllr Abul Azad, vice-chairman of East Sussex County Council, and Cllr Nigel Sinden, deputy mayor of Hastings.

The store offers a range of halal meats, bakery items, fresh fruits and vegetables, and authentic products from across the world.

Cllr Azad said: “Madina Halal Shop is a shining example of local enterprise at its best. It reflects the values of diversity, community, and hard work that strengthen our towns.

“This is more than just a shop – it's a hub that supports families, offers choice, and builds cultural bridges. I congratulate Dullshad Khedher and his family for their commitment to bringing something truly positive to Silverhill, and I’m proud to support initiatives like this that contribute to our local economy.”

Cllr Sinden, who is ward councillor for the area, added: “This is exactly the kind of business we need in our area, responsive to community needs and offering something fresh, friendly, and inclusive. It’s a pleasure to support a shop that brings people together.”

Cllr Azad said owner Dullshad Khedher expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the community’s warm encouragement and support and looks forward to building strong relationships with residents and serving the people of Silverhill, Hastings, Eastbourne, Bexhill, and the wider community for many years to come.

The event was marked with free tastings, special opening offers, and a steady stream of well-wishers showing support for the store’s launch.

The shop will be open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm.

1 . The opening of Madina Halal Shop in Silverhill, St Leonards on May 19 2025. The opening of Madina Halal Shop in Silverhill, St Leonards on May 19 2025. Photo: JL

2 . The opening of Madina Halal Shop in Silverhill, St Leonards on May 19 2025. L-R: Abul Azad, vice chairman of East Sussex County Council; Nigel Sinden, deputy mayor of Hastings, and shop owner Dullshad Khedher. The opening of Madina Halal Shop in Silverhill, St Leonards on May 19 2025. L-R: Abul Azad, vice chairman of East Sussex County Council; Nigel Sinden, deputy mayor of Hastings, and shop owner Dullshad Khedher. Photo: JL

