See more pictures of Goodwood Revival 2022 as crowds flock to 3-day event

Goodwood Revival showcases a wide range of classic cars, motorcycles and planes in a weekend of historic racing.

The event is designed to celebrate the golden days of motor racing from 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

The celebration will run to tomorrow (Sunday, September 18).

Guests are encouraged to dress in fashions from 1948 until 1966 although it is not compulsory.

There will be lots of races over the weekend.

On track, the Freddie March Memorial Trophy is hosting stunning sportscars from the late-1940s to early-1950s including the Jaguar C-Type, Aston Martin DB3S and the Allard J2X.

Also set to race are the likes of the Jaguar E-Type, Ferrari 250 SWB, Aston Martin DB4 GT and an impressive 30 MG Bs, taking part in their own dedicated race, the Lavant Cup.

New this year is the Revive & Thrive Village, which is hosting workshops, demonstrations, talks and exhibitions for visitors

Visitors can also enjoy the display at March Motor Works. This year the display includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom 2 Continental, BMW 28 GMC1, and an R5 motorcycle which belongs to The Duke of Richmond, whose grandfather bought it in 1936.

From the world of Formula 1 will be world champions Jenson Button, Damon Hill and Sir Jackie Stewart, alongside former and current IndyCar drivers Max Chilton, Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti and legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, while on two wheels the event will see iconic riders such as Peter Hickman and Gary Johnson.

Last year saw Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa made a surprise appearance.

1. JPCInews-17-09-22-goodwood-revival-13-SSXupload.jpg Goodwood Revival 2022. Picture by Michael Reed Photo: Michael Reed Photo Sales

2. JPCInews-17-09-22-goodwood-revival-14-SSXupload.jpg Goodwood Revival 2022. Picture by Michael Reed Photo: Michael Reed Photo Sales

3. JPCInews-17-09-22-goodwood-revival-11-SSXupload.jpg Goodwood Revival 2022. Picture by Michael Reed Photo: Michael Reed Photo Sales

4. JPCInews-17-09-22-goodwood-revival-12-SSXupload.jpg Goodwood Revival 2022. Picture by Michael Reed Photo: Michael Reed Photo Sales