See out the summer in Midhurst as town's beloved street party returns
With live music, food trucks, face painting, flash mobs and more, organisers at the Town Council say it should make for the perfect day out for all ages, no matter the weather.
Taking place on West Street, Church Hill and St Ann’s Hill from 2pm to 7pm, visitors can look forward to ‘an unforgettable afternoon of live music, comedy shows, free face painting, free inflatables, carnival games and local stalls!’ according to a spokesperson at Chichester District Council.
As well as all the free festivities, visitors will also benefit from 1-2 hours of free parking in selected car parks on the day, making it that much easier to turn up and enjoy yourself. To make the most of it, either collect a free pay and display ticket, or use the MiPermit app to claim your stay.
From 2pm to 3pm, you’ll find Traditional Morris Dancing from a talented troupe. Starting at 2.30pm is an interactive demonstration by SKK Karate. From 4pm, a comedy magic show hosted by ‘Clumsy the Magician’ is scheduled to take place. And, from 5.30pm, relax into the evening with live music from Andy Scott.