Michelle Bumpus said the tree fell on Saturday (October 4) and still has not been removed.

She said the tree fell during the afternoon in Barley Avenue.

She said on Monday (October 6) that four properties have been left blocked in.

The incident comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind for Saturday, due to Storm Amy bringing a ‘period of strong and gusty winds’ across much of the country.

According to the BBC, strong and gusty winds led to the cancellation of events and disrupted travel elsewhere in Sussex.

The fallen tree in Barley Avenue, Hastings

The fallen tree in Barley Avenue, Hastings

The fallen tree in Barley Avenue, Hastings