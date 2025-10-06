See pictures of fallen tree in Hastings street following high winds brought on by Storm Amy

By Richard Gladstone
Published 6th Oct 2025, 10:28 BST
A fallen tree has blocked residents in a number of properties in a Hastings street following high winds at the weekend, a resident said.

Michelle Bumpus said the tree fell on Saturday (October 4) and still has not been removed.

She said the tree fell during the afternoon in Barley Avenue.

She said on Monday (October 6) that four properties have been left blocked in.

The incident comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind for Saturday, due to Storm Amy bringing a ‘period of strong and gusty winds’ across much of the country.

According to the BBC, strong and gusty winds led to the cancellation of events and disrupted travel elsewhere in Sussex.

The fallen tree in Barley Avenue, Hastings

1. Barley Avenue tree 2.jpg

The fallen tree in Barley Avenue, Hastings Photo: Contributed

The fallen tree in Barley Avenue, Hastings

2. Barley Avenue tree 3.jpg

The fallen tree in Barley Avenue, Hastings Photo: Contributed

The fallen tree in Barley Avenue, Hastings

3. Barley Avenue tree 4.jpg

The fallen tree in Barley Avenue, Hastings Photo: Contributed

The fallen tree in Barley Avenue, Hastings

4. Barley Avenue tree 6.jpg

The fallen tree in Barley Avenue, Hastings Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HastingsBBCSussexStorm AmyMet Office
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice