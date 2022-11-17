These were the scenes in Hastings town centre today (Thursday, November 17) as a street experienced heavy flooding.

Water could be seen gushing down South Terrace beside Priory Meadow Shopping Centre car park towards Queens Road.

Brett McLean, who took these pictures, said: “Traffic management was needed to ensure that drivers didn't damage their vehicles and pedestrians were not drowned by vehicle splashing.”

Hastings has been hit by more rain in the past 24 hours than in the whole of June, July and August combined, following heavy rainfall and high winds this week.

Flooding in South Terrace, Hastings. Picture by Brett McLean

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weather volunteers recorded 41.3mm of rain in the 24 hours before 9am today, which comes in addition to 14.1mm recorded the previous day, adding up to 55.4mm in 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall in Denmark Place also led to part of the promenade being flooded yesterday (Wednesday, November 16).

Southern Water said it was caused by a drainage pipe containing surface water from nearby Alexandra Park being blocked by stones and shingle.

Flooding in South Terrace, Hastings. Picture by Brett McLean

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooding in South Terrace, Hastings. Picture by Brett McLean

Flooding in South Terrace, Hastings. Picture by Brett McLean