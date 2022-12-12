Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station held its first December Dip on Saturday to raise vital funds for the lifesaving work of its volunteer crew. The event, which was held on the beach in front of The Beach Café, in Sea Road, Littlehampton, is expected to become a regular festive event for the community.

People were encouraged to raise money for the local lifeboat station by braving a quick sea dip in waters that average a bracing 11°C in December. Hosted by The Beach Café, the event started at 10.30am, with the first people taking the plunge at 11.30am. Each person paid £5 to enter and most raised additional money throughs sponsorship.

Cian Mathews, chair of Littlehampton RNLI’s fundraising branch, said: "While this is the first time Littlehampton RNLI have organised an event such as this, we do intend this will become an annual event. We hope it will be a fantastic community event which will become a mainstay of the festive period and will be enjoyed by the communities in Littlehampton and surrounding areas for many years to come."

The lifeboat crew was on hand to support and encourage the sea swimmers. They said taking a dip in cold, open water can be exhilarating but people should always follow safety procedures. Visit rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/open-water-swimming for a helpful and and comprehensive guide to open water swimming.

December Dip Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station held its first December Dip on Saturday, December 10, 2022, to raise vital funds for the lifesaving work of its volunteer crew Photo: Scott Ramsey

