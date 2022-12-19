Edit Account-Sign Out
See pictures of special Christmas Train at Hastings Miniature Railway

There is still time to climb aboard a special illuminated Christmas train at Hastings Miniature Railway.

By Andy Hemsley
4 hours ago

People will be able to enjoy real steam-hauled trains with lights and Christmas music. The trains run every day up to Christmas Eve, then on Tuesday December 27, Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29.

It is £4.40 return, boarding from Rock-a-Nore Station. This includes a complimentary mince pie and non-alcoholic mulled wine or fruit shoot. Trains run from 5pm -7.30pm each day with the last train departing at 7.20pm. No pre-booking required.

Pictures by Kevin Boorman.

1. Hastings Miniature Railway Christmas light train. Photo by Kevin Boorman.

Hastings Miniature Railway Christmas light train. Photo by Kevin Boorman.

Photo: Kevin Boorman

2. Hastings Miniature Railway Christmas light train. Photo by Kevin Boorman.

Hastings Miniature Railway Christmas light train. Photo by Kevin Boorman.

Photo: Kevin Boorman

3. Hastings Miniature Railway Christmas light train. Photo by Kevin Boorman.

Hastings Miniature Railway Christmas light train. Photo by Kevin Boorman.

Photo: Kevin Boorman

4. Hastings Miniature Railway Christmas light train. Photo by Kevin Boorman.

Hastings Miniature Railway Christmas light train. Photo by Kevin Boorman.

Photo: Kevin Boorman

