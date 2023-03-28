See pictures of work being carried out on the Hastings East Hill Lift

Workmen wearing special safety harnesses have been carrying out work to repair the near vertical East Hill Lift in Hastings Old Town.

Hastings Borough Council Marketing and Major Projects Manager Kevin Boorman was on hand to capture these photos of the work in progress. He said: “With the East Hill lift carriages removed, work has now started on the trackwork. With its very steep gradient – it is the steepest working funicular in the country – our engineers have constructed a special platform to safely work from, which spans all of the tracks.

“Pictures show the working platform close up and in use at the top of the track on Monday. If you look carefully you can see that the running rails have already been removed at the top. The inside rails, which the platform is sitting on, are the brake rails.”

Last week Rock-a-Nore Road was closed at night when a giant crane was used to lift out and take away the two carriages for repair. The East Hill Lift is a popular means of gaining access to Hastings Country Park.

1 . East Hill Lift work Workers using special safety harnesses on the near vertical cliff railway Photo: Kevin Boorman

2 . East Hill Lift work A close-up of the special platform being used for the repairs Photo: Kevin Boorman

3 . East Hill Lift work Work being carried out on the East Hill Lift track Photo: Kevin Boorman

4 . East Hill Lift work A special platform on rails is being used to carry out the work Photo: Kevin Boorman