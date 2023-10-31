BREAKING
See pumpkin carving creations and haunting Hallowe'en house in Littlehampton

Haunting Hallowe'en house displays and precise pumpkin carvings have been seen in Littlehampton this year, with people of all ages getting creative.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:26 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 17:35 GMT

Littlehampton Gazette readers shared their photographs with us on Facebook after we posted a brilliant Hallowe'en display in Bulkington Avenue, Worthing. That scene was created by Maisie, nine, and Wilfred, seven, with help from their dad Robin Marchant and little brother Frank, four.

Pumpkin picture provided by Anete Koha

1. Hallowe'en 2023

Pumpkin picture provided by Anete Koha Photo: Littlehampton Gazette readers

Pumpkin picture provided by Zsuzsanna Polyak

2. Hallowe'en 2023

Pumpkin picture provided by Zsuzsanna Polyak Photo: Littlehampton Gazette readers

Pumpkin picture provided by Andy Slade

3. Hallowe'en 2023

Pumpkin picture provided by Andy Slade Photo: Littlehampton Gazette readers

Pumpkin picture provided by Nicky Cornford

4. Hallowe'en 2023

Pumpkin picture provided by Nicky Cornford Photo: Littlehampton Gazette readers

