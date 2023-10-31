See pumpkin carving creations and haunting Hallowe'en house in Littlehampton
Haunting Hallowe'en house displays and precise pumpkin carvings have been seen in Littlehampton this year, with people of all ages getting creative.
Littlehampton Gazette readers shared their photographs with us on Facebook after we posted a brilliant Hallowe'en display in Bulkington Avenue, Worthing. That scene was created by Maisie, nine, and Wilfred, seven, with help from their dad Robin Marchant and little brother Frank, four.
