Designer clothes and high street brands at brilliant prices were paraded in two free fashion shows at The Greenhouse in East Worthing on Wednesday, November 27.

The first showcased winter fashion, while the second had a party theme, filled with glitz and glamour. The outfits were available to purchase after the shows and there were also bargain mystery bags, each packed with a kilo of hand-picked clothing.

A hamper raffle boosted fundraising and all proceeds will go to Guild Care, Worthing's leading social care charity. Through a diverse range of services, it supports older people, people living with dementia and children and adults with learning disabilities.

Some of the service users donned their party gear for the second show, including 97-year-old Ann, a regular at Guild Care's seated exercise group and Friday ping pong.

She is incredibly active and also attends the social lunches at Caer Gwent. She was pleased to model black trousers and a pink Principles blouse, both £4.50.

Creating Connections member John wore an M&S shirt for £4.50, and trousers priced £4.50. A former musician who played in bands, he helps out at the Wednesday sessions, singing for fun.

Craig and Mari, fellow Creating Connections members, also got involved, with Craig in a two-piece M&S suit at £10 and an M&S shirt at £4.50, and Mari wearing a blue dress at £6.50 with a peacock detail bag at £4.50.

Karen and Charlie, who work in the Creating Connections team, strutted their stuff, Karen in a Dorothy Perkins skirt at £5.50 and a red top at £4.50, and Charlie in a skirt and top. They loved the top they were wearing so much, they bought it straight after the show!

One highlight was the Prada coat at £50, worn by recruitment manager Julian Lewis, along with an M&S jumper at £4.50, Debenhams trousers at £7 and M&S shoes at £3.50.

Darren Bamber, retail area manager, wore a Next shirt at £4.50, Next jeans at £5.50 and an aviator jacket, while Becky Sinclair from the marketing team wore a new ASOS jumpsuit and New Look shoes, and Tom made everyone smile in a Christmas jumper at £4.50 and jeans priced £8.50

Tina from the finance team wore a long black velvet coat with red lining from Per Una, priced at £30, and after sashaying down the red carpet, she took it off to reveal a new M&S dress for £9.50, complete with tags showing it was originally £40. Tina also had shoes at £12.50, a Dune clutch bag at £20 and a necklace at £3.50.

Wendy, from the Moving On From Loss support group, wore a little black dress from Dorothy Perkins priced £7.50. She attends Guild Care's yoga class, as she feels it helps with her balance, and says she 'looks after her mind' at the Friday afternoon quiz.

Louise from the finance team wore a Betty Jackson dress priced £7 with a silver sequinned pouch priced £2, while event fundraiser Sophie Barton wore a sheer dress from Asda with black heels from Clarks and a Dune clutch bag.

Jo, volunteer co-ordinator, wore a red sequinned dress priced £8.50 and Wendy showcased an evening dress with a waterfall hemline at £8.50, a black Pretty Little Things coat at £8.50 and black court shoes at £5.50.

1 . Guild Care fashion show Karen in a Dorothy Perkins skirt at £5.50 and a red top at £4.50 Photo: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

2 . Guild Care fashion show Ann in black trousers and a pink Principles blouse, both £4.50 Photo: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

3 . Guild Care fashion show A Prada coat at £50, worn by recruitment manager Julian Lewis, along with an M&S jumper at £4.50, Debenhams trousers at £7 and M&S shoes at £3.50 Photo: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld

4 . Guild Care fashion show Tina from the finance team wore a long black velvet coat with red lining from Per Una, priced at £30 Photo: Elaine Hammond / SussexWorld