Families were delighted to see the trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard on Friday, December 13 on Friday, December 13, and organisers said Same Sky had outdone themselves once again.
The trail was part of an evening of entertainment alongside a Christmas market and late-night shopping.
1. Light Up Shoreham 2024 : Light Up Shoreham 2024
Same Sky created this beautiful illuminations trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard for Light Up Shoreham on Friday, December 13 Photo: Elaine Hammond
2. Light Up Shoreham 2024 : Light Up Shoreham 2024
Same Sky created this beautiful illuminations trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard for Light Up Shoreham on Friday, December 13 Photo: Elaine Hammond
3. Light Up Shoreham 2024 : Light Up Shoreham 2024
Same Sky created this beautiful illuminations trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard for Light Up Shoreham on Friday, December 13 Photo: Elaine Hammond
4. Light Up Shoreham 2024 : Light Up Shoreham 2024
Same Sky created this beautiful illuminations trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard for Light Up Shoreham on Friday, December 13 Photo: Elaine Hammond
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.