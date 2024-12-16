See stunning illuminations trail created for Light Up Shoreham 2024

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 16th Dec 2024, 09:40 BST
Same Sky created a beautiful illuminations trail for Light Up Shoreham, filled with giant creatures and enormous flowers.

Families were delighted to see the trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard on Friday, December 13 on Friday, December 13, and organisers said Same Sky had outdone themselves once again.

The trail was part of an evening of entertainment alongside a Christmas market and late-night shopping.

Same Sky created this beautiful illuminations trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard for Light Up Shoreham on Friday, December 13

1. Light Up Shoreham 2024 : Light Up Shoreham 2024

Same Sky created this beautiful illuminations trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard for Light Up Shoreham on Friday, December 13 Photo: Elaine Hammond

Same Sky created this beautiful illuminations trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard for Light Up Shoreham on Friday, December 13

2. Light Up Shoreham 2024 : Light Up Shoreham 2024

Same Sky created this beautiful illuminations trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard for Light Up Shoreham on Friday, December 13 Photo: Elaine Hammond

Same Sky created this beautiful illuminations trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard for Light Up Shoreham on Friday, December 13

3. Light Up Shoreham 2024 : Light Up Shoreham 2024

Same Sky created this beautiful illuminations trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard for Light Up Shoreham on Friday, December 13 Photo: Elaine Hammond

Same Sky created this beautiful illuminations trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard for Light Up Shoreham on Friday, December 13

4. Light Up Shoreham 2024 : Light Up Shoreham 2024

Same Sky created this beautiful illuminations trail in St Mary de Haura churchyard for Light Up Shoreham on Friday, December 13 Photo: Elaine Hammond

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Sky
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice