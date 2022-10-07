See stunning pictures and video of abseilers cleaning St Leonards high-rise blocks

The team descended the 394-feet high buildings for an extreme cleaning session.

The group, from specialist façade cleaners Spectrum Specialist Support, were spotted descending the walls of Four Courts, an Optivo housing development of 373 flats in Stonehouse Drive.

They spent four weeks scrubbing and treating the exteriors of the 17-storey buildings, which had become discoloured over the years, Optivo said.

Glenda Wilson, reinvestment manager from Optivo, said: “When we said abseilers would be cleaning the buildings, I think a lot of people imagined an SAS team with balaclavas.

“It certainly caused a bit of a stir and there was lots of interest from residents and passers-by. It was quite a sight to see the team so high up. You definitely have to have a head for heights.

“They’ve done a fantastic job and we’re really happy with the results. It’s made a huge difference to the appearance of Four Courts.”

1. The team from Spectrum Specialist Support descended the walls of Four Courts in St Leonards, spending several weeks cleaning the exterior. Picture from Optivo Photo: Optivo Photo Sales

2. four courts st leonards 2.jpg The team from Spectrum Specialist Support descended the walls of Four Courts in St Leonards, spending several weeks cleaning the exterior. Picture from Optivo Photo: Optivo Photo Sales

3. four courts st leonards 3.jpg The team from Spectrum Specialist Support descended the walls of Four Courts in St Leonards, spending several weeks cleaning the exterior. Picture from Optivo Photo: Optivo Photo Sales

4. four courts st leonards 4.jpg The team from Spectrum Specialist Support descended the walls of Four Courts in St Leonards, spending several weeks cleaning the exterior. Picture from Optivo Photo: Optivo Photo Sales