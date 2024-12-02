See the charity Christmas lights in Worthing that drew a massive crowd for the switch on

The display at 30 Water Lily Way, Durrington, is raising money for ECHO (Evelina Children's Heart Organisation). It features a North Pole display and 30-minute light show that will start every hour on the hour.

Gemma Hobbs-Ainley said as they geared up for this year's Christmas display and light show, they were filled with excitement to make it even bigger and better than before.

The grand switch on was at 6pm on Sunday, December 1, and a massive crowd turned out to witness the displays, with many children getting to meet Father Christmas.

Gemma added: "We are immensely grateful to everyone who generously donated last year, and we hope to surpass that generosity this year. Your donations, no matter the amount, will help us exceed last year's total and support babies and children born with congenital heart disease."

Santa gave out a little gift box of treats to the children and there was a craft stall selling Christmas cards, jewellery, gift bags and boxes.

Donate through JustGiving at justgiving.com/page/gemma-hobbs-ainley-1731156475348 or use the ECHO collection tub by the front door.

1 . Water Lily Way, Durrington Hundreds of people turned out to see the switch on of Christmas lights in Worthing, with Santa giving out treats for all the children Photo: Elaine Hammond

