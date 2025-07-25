See the fantastic finds revealed in the first week of Worthing Museum's Highdown Big Dig

Project lead James Sainsbury, curator of archaeology at Worthing Museum, said the Big Dig just gets better every day.

Hundreds of people have visited since work started on Saturday, July 19, on the biggest dig yet on Highdown Hill, an archaeological site of national importance.

It is known to be a Bronze Age enclosure with Iron Age hill fort built on top, Roman activity including a bath house and a nationally-significant Anglo-Saxon / Early Medieval cemetery within the ramparts.

A dedicated team of metal detectorists is on site, surveying the whole hill. They came up trumps on day four with a Roman brooch and multiple Roman coins, in various states of preservation.

James said: "Most importantly, these were found in a similar area and all date to the 4th century - a clear indication of previously unknown activity on site at this time.

"Another tranche of 4th century Roman coins was found throughout day five, further reinforcing our theory that the site was occupied in the late Roman period before becoming a cemetery in the 5th century."

Coins of King George II, George III and George V have been found, including one from 1911, but the first find dated earlier than 1700 was a Roman coin thought to be from the Roman emperor Constantine the Great.

This 4th century find was later confirmed as Caesar Crispus, Constantine's eldest son. James said you can see 'CRIS' on the exergue, followed by a fainter 'PVS'. It was minted as Siscia (Croatia) and dates to between 321-324 AD.

The detectorists have also found an early Roman brooch from the 1st century AD, a number of military badges from the both world wars, lots of used munitions from the Second World War, when there was a radar station within the enclosure, and plenty of lost jewellery from modern times.

Trenches A and C have been finished. Trench A has produced finds such as Iron Age pottery sherds and two beads, probably prehistoric. Trench C was opened on day three and prehistoric pottery and worked flints were uncovered.

Trench B has revealed an unexcavated Saxon grave. Early on, a vertebrae was uncovered but bone experts demonstrated it belonged to a cow. The dig has since uncovered at least one Saxon grave cut and possibly another three pits representing cremation burials.

The dozens of fragments of human bone found in Trench B suggest the Victorian archaeologists Edwin Henty and Charles Hercules Read cut a pit between 1893 and 1901 for unwanted skeletal remains.

Trench G was thought to be a large prehistoric lynchet. More than 150 finds have been labelled and environmental archaeologist Mike Allen has been analysing the trench.

James said: "We now think this isn't a lynchet or field bank in the traditional sense, and may be a result of hard/soft chalk geology and erosion. It then became a feature in the landscape in prehistory and marked a boundary between farmed land below and lived-in land above."

Trench H, a potential barrow, has produced two human finger bones which may be part of an Anglo-Saxon burial, inserted into the mound some 2,500 years after the barrow was first built. A human tooth has also been found.

Mike thinks this could be an extremely rare example of a turf barrow, which wouldn't have required the standard ditch.

Osteoarchaeologist Hayley Forsyth Magee said an area where a lot of disarticulated human bone has been found is likely to be covered as they excavate further, as human remains cannot be shown to the public.

Among the many exciting finds during week one are a possible Roman ring fragment, a complete late Iron Age silver coin, a clog clasp from an 18th or 19th century labourer's shoe and an Anglo-Scandinavian zoomorphic mount in the form of a dragon's head from the 11th century.

James said: "We've had some lovely finds. We had a beautiful Iron Age glass bead from the spoil heap of Trench B, dating to a time when Highdown was a defended hill fort, and a large fragment of Roman samianware, which was decorated and dates between 60-120AD.

"We also found a beautiful rock crystal bead. This is certainly of Anglo-Saxon date and would have adorned a beautiful beaded necklace within a grave."

1 . Highdown Big Dig A complete Iron Age silver unit coin Photo: Worthing Museum

2 . Highdown Big Dig A coin of George II Photo: Worthing Museum

3 . Highdown Big Dig The first Roman coin found was from Caesar Crispus, dated to between 321-324 AD Photo: Worthing Museum