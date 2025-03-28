Students from the specialist support facility worked with environmental artists Two Circles Design to create three distinct pieces of art for The Angmering School.

Developed and produced through the Young Cultural Changemakers Programme, run across Arun by youth arts charity Artswork, the art work includes a giant woven willow egg, a murmuration of birds across the walls and a circular mural.

The project was launched in style on Friday, March 28, with a rocket countdown, as requested by the students, who all have a physical or sensory impairment.

Mark and Rebecca Ford, from Slindon-based Two Circles Design, said: "These three art pieces are the culmination of a collaboration between the students, their ideas and the vehicle of art to express themselves. It was a privilege to be on this creative journey with them."

Mark and Rebecca were commissioned after a rigorous Zoom interview with the students, who wanted to realise their vision of art works to be created for their school.

Rebecca said: "We were commissioned to come and work with the students to get creative expressions of what is important to them, what they care about and what they want to see in their community. Through the workshops, the students started to develop the vision of what they wanted to create."

Mark added: "We have been coming in every week since January, doing workshops with the students, drawing, painting, experimental music and chalk drawing.

"They walked us around the whole school and showed us where they wanted artwork. They really wanted something on the roundabout and that is where we have placed the egg."

Rebecca said it was important to have a wheelchair-accessible path leading to the egg, which represents potential and how it can grow and develop. There is a bench inside and room for wheelchairs, too.

Mark said: "It is a quiet, reflective space where you can be outside and look up to see the canopy of trees."

The egg is made of willow and Rebecca said the students were determined to be part of the weaving process, even though it was challenging for them.

"The delight in the young people that they had designed it and it was for them was amazing," she said.

There are also 250 painted swallows in a murmuration across the school walls, called Come Fly With Me, and a circular mural, called Bloom, featuring the students' favourite things.

The art works are intended to express what is important to the young people and to have their voices heard.

Beccy East, placemaking creative producer at Artswork, said: "The programme offers training and creative opportunities to cohorts of local young people who are able to commission artists and other professionals in order to realise their ideas for new projects designed to benefit their communities.

"What emerged was a powerful need to be included in decision making, the environment, and ensuring that other people were treated kindly and also experienced being included. When the students explored what they cared about, it ranged from ice cream to football, space travel to the environment as well as each other."

1 . Public art launch The project was launched in style on Friday, March 28, with a rocket countdown, as requested by the students, who all have a physical or sensory impairment Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Public art launch Some of the young people who took the lead in the project with Two Circles Design Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Public art launch Beth was first inside after cutting the ribbon and she said it was 'brilliant' Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . Public art launch Students enjoying a chat inside the giant woven willow egg Photo: Elaine Hammond