See winners at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society flower show

Stalls and sideshows were outside, alongside Littlehampton Dog Training Club’s fun dog show, and Robbie the Magician provided entertainment for the children. Despite recent heatwave conditions, the quantity and quality of produce in the show was high. It continues to thrive with the goodwill, commitment and support of members and the wider community.

Chairman Celia Buckley said: "A lot of work goes into an event like this, so it is wonderful to have the weather. We aim to provide the perfect idyllic village fête and I think we have achieved it.”

Peter Jenkins and David Stubbings won the Howard Challenge Cup for the gentleman with most points in all classes and Diana Buckley won the Ladies’ Challenge Cup for the lady with most points in all classes, as well as the Cookery Goblet for most points in cookery.

Other trophy winners were: Laurence Pilfold, Hanson Challenge Cup for vegetables and fruit; Peter Jenkins, Silver Challenge Bowl for flowers and Jenkins Cup for fuchsias; Toby Simmons, Children’s Cup for most points; Harriet Goss, Silver Salver for mixed produce; Sarah Hill, Ray Brown Memorial Shield for sweet peas; David Stubbings, David Mackenzie Thorowgood Memorial Cup for sweet peas; John Cole, Beloe Cup for dahlias and John Rankin Dahlia Cup for dahlias grown by a resident of East Preston or Kingston; Lindy Hinsley-Wintle, Cactus Cup for cactus or succulent; Coral Cook, Floral Vase for floral arrangements; June Savory, Behar Cup for table decoration; Sarah Hill, British Fuchsia Society Spoon and RHS Banksian Medal for most prize money in vegetables, fruit and flowers; Pam Walton, Doris Jenkins Cup for chutney; Celia Buckley, Derek Silk Photography Cup.Worshipful Company of Gardeners Certificates went to Christina Goodwyn for best fruit exhibit and best Flower exhibit, Liz Miles for best vegetable exhibit and June Savory for best floral arrangement.

Other first prize winners were Colin Crane, Joan Crane, Wendy Baker, Carol Longman, Terry Longman, Katie Hill, Jack Hill, Jo Skinner, Beverley Wright, Valerie Sharp, Helen Smith, Nicola Harlow, Rosemarie Haynes, Jennifer Wallace, Pauline McLelland, Terri Piggott, Don Blizzard, Helen Blizzard, Eloise Simmons, Julie Knight, Emily Wilkinson and Will Newnham.

The society is always keen to welcome new and enthusiastic people to join and take part in its three annual flower shows. Visit celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs and the Facebook page fb.me/EPKHS. The next event is on Monday, September 12, when Gillian Taylor will be giving a talk on roses. For more details, telephone 01903 782191.

