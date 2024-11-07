Avon Manor, in Manor Road, has been producing a giant poppy display every November since 2020 and visitors come from far and wide to view the scene.

All the residents have been involved in making the poppies, which have been used to create models including a horse and a soldier sitting on sandbags.

New this year is a field of felt poppies and a scene of soldiers on a giant poppy, designed to cover scaffolding that is currently at the front of the home.

Lisa Moulding, registered manager, said: "Our residents all have dementia and work so hard to ensure that we have enough poppies for our annual display. This year it is bigger and better than before."

There are more than 6,000 poppies made from plastic bottles and painted by residents, plus hundreds more in the field of felt poppies. There are two cascades, a large poppy, three Spitfires, two soldiers and a horse.

The project started in 2020 during lockdown and it has become popular with local residents and schools, with people of all ages visiting every year to see the displays.

The residents started working on poppies for this year's display in February. Around 380 poppies were donated by the Henfield Haven community centre and others came from Eastbrook Primary Academy in Southwick.

Barbara Carlin, activities co-ordinator, said: "We have used plastic bottles in the past but this year that was too difficult for some of the residents with declining dementia. They still wanted to do it, so we did felt poppies so they could stamp them easily.

"They look forward to it. It brings back a lot of memories. Although the residents have dementia, they never forget the poppy. Even those that don't normally speak, when they see a poppy or a soldier in uniform, they will say something."

The home is fundraising for the Royal British Legion and the Lest We Forget Association, which provides entertainment for veterans in care homes.

There was a Remembrance art show on Thursday afternoon and a fundraising afternoon tea. Every resident, no matter what their ability, contributed.

