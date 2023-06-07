NationalWorldTV
Seeing the way to 25 years of service at Peacehaven opticians

A popular eye care professional has celebrated 25 years with the family-owned business Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care. Branch Manager Susan Wickens was congratulated by colleagues at its Peacehaven branch and presented with flowers and a designer weekend bag in recognition of her long service.
Emma Clarke
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:50 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 08:51 BST
(L-R): Steph Hill, Area Manager, Susan Wickens, Peacehaven Branch Manager and Alex Newell, Peacehaven Assistant Branch Manager.

Susan said: “I’m delighted to reach this milestone in my Scrivens career and I’m so grateful to the team for my beautiful gifts.

“Optics has been a massive part of my life, having worked in optician branches since the age of 18. During my time at our Peacehaven branch, I’ve been privileged to get to know many of the loyal customers in our local community on a personal level. I’m proud of the expert advice and support we offer patients, improving their lives by providing the best optical and hearing care.

“My new weekend bag will come in handy very soon when I take my daughter, her partner and my grandson away on holiday!”

Area Manager Steph Hill said: “Susan is a loyal and hardworking professional who is popular with our customers and a valued member of the Scrivens Peacehaven team. We’re delighted to recognise her achievement and congratulate her on 25 years of service.”

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care was established in 1938 and has 169 branches. For more information visit scrivens.com

