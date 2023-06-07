Seeing the way to 25 years of service at Peacehaven opticians

Susan said: “I’m delighted to reach this milestone in my Scrivens career and I’m so grateful to the team for my beautiful gifts.
“Optics has been a massive part of my life, having worked in optician branches since the age of 18. During my time at our Peacehaven branch, I’ve been privileged to get to know many of the loyal customers in our local community on a personal level. I’m proud of the expert advice and support we offer patients, improving their lives by providing the best optical and hearing care.
“My new weekend bag will come in handy very soon when I take my daughter, her partner and my grandson away on holiday!”
Area Manager Steph Hill said: “Susan is a loyal and hardworking professional who is popular with our customers and a valued member of the Scrivens Peacehaven team. We’re delighted to recognise her achievement and congratulate her on 25 years of service.”
