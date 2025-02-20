Self-taught metal artist from West Sussex village has ‘surreal’ experience starring on popular TV show

A self-taught metal artist from Hurstpierpoint is set to appear on a popular TV show this spring.

John Norris, 49, is one of the creatives on the BBC programme Make It At Market, hosted by expert craftsman Dominic Chinea.

John will star in the first episode of season three, which airs on Monday, March 3, at 3.45pm BBC 1.

John said his full-time job has become making sculptures out of recycled, reclaimed and redundant scrap metal.

He said: “The premise of the programme is to turn hobbies into a viable businesses. I’d been trying to go full time for about three months before the programme reached out to me, but I was sort of struggling and failing to sell. My forte is not marketing or self-promotion.”

But John said he was making a lot of artwork and receiving positive feedback on social media. His journey on Make It At Market was about learning how to promote and sell his work, essentially becoming a businessman as well as a creator.

Before his current business, John had done ‘all sorts’ for his jobs, including working for an investment bank, being a taxi driver and being a maintenance engineer for computer networks. He started to create metal sculptures as a hobby while working as a gardener about five years ago. He also worked part-time as a metal polisher recently but hurt his back. He decided to try metal sculpture full time in December 2023 but this only lasted a few months.

John said the programme then reached out to him in June 2024, having seen his Instagram and encouraged him to apply for the show.

John is a self-taught metal artist

Filming started the first week of July at Waterperry Gardens in Oxford with John describing the experience as ‘surreal and intense’. He said: “I'm quite shy I suppose, generally speaking. It’s quite a random, ‘unnatural’ thing for me to do to apply to go on a TV show. It all happened so quickly I’m not sure I even really knew what I was getting myself into! But I’m really glad I did.”

John said there was a lot of hard work involved in a ‘slightly pressured environment’ as the show teamed him up with a business mentor. He said he enjoyed meeting Dom Chinea, having followed him on YouTube for years and admiring his skills and practicality. He said: “I had a part of the programme where I actually went to his workshop and he taught me how to TIG (tungsten inert gas) weld. That was probably my favourite part because I got to go and see all of his amazing projects first hand. And he’s a super nice guy.”

John explained that he prefers welding metal instead working in a medium like wood because of how creative it allows him to be. For example, he said he could make something, cut it in half, weld it back together and polish it without people knowing how it had been constructed. He said: “It is, in some ways, quite a forgiving medium.”

He said: "I make a lot of stuff out of stainless steel cutlery, particularly ornate pretty birds. I also make pop culture stuff and iconic real world things as well. I’ve had a few people ask me to make World War II planes, for example, like Spitfires and Mustangs and De Havilland Mosquitos, things like that. I’ll pretty much give anything a go.”

Visit www.JohnNorrisMetalSculpture.com or find John on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook under ‘John Norris Metal Sculpture’.