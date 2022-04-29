Selsey Art students celebrated for Art Trail Work

Students and artists were celebrated in helping create the ‘Seal-sey’ Art Trail which was made possible through a public arts grant.

It gave Selsey Town Council the opportunity to work with Selsey’s residents, community groups, Selsey’s primary schools, local businesses, and Chichester College talented students.

The Annual Town Meeting 2022 was the first chance for Selsey’s community to publicly thank and celebrate the art and media students’ achievements- Art Students, Freya Betteridge, Nicholas Binns, Ruby Moffatt, Emerald Krigsman, Carleigh Barker, Rosie Harris and Megan Masters.

The Media Students who photographed and filmed the making of the Selsey Seals- including Tom Cavanagh, James England, Dan Hancock and Charlie Lewington.

The evening championed Chichester College’s accomplished art tutors/artists Christine Tanner and Kasha Sawosko who alongside Pamela Howard OBE nurtured the artist students’ talent.

The Art students were reunited with the members Selsey’s community who unveiled their work back in July 2021, these included Les Hilton of Ginger Signs, Lyn Reeve of the Victory Club, Sammie Harvey of Potters Fish and Dr. Lesley Bromley of the Manhood Wildlife & Heritage Group.

Andy Davies, Head of Learning for Creative and Performing Arts at Chichester College, added: “We are extremely proud to have been invited to take part in this fantastic project, and our students rose to the challenge presented to them.

“The project has enabled our students to build up valuable work experience to add to their own portfolios. The trail is destined to become a way to showcase the kind community spirit and artistic flair of Selsey’s residents.