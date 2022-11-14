Selsey Town Council has announced that the town is a collection point for this year’s V2 Radio Sussex Toy Appeal.

The toy appeal invites listeners to purchase a small toy or gift when they are doing their own shopping and then donate it to the appeal via one of the ‘toy boxes’ placed in stores across West Sussex.

The appeal is part of V2 Radio’s commitment to get involved in the communities it serves and is in conjunction with sponsors Knight Fencing.

In a statement Selsey Town Council said: “The cost-of-living crisis, among other things, means there will be far more families this year, than many previous years, struggling to make ends meet. The constant battle of managing finances, choosing whether to eat or heat, is only intensified when trying to give your children any sort of Christmas. We are asking for your help to ensure that no child in our community goes without a Christmas present this year.

“Pop your contribution in to the Drop Off Point at Selsey Town Council, 55 High Street, Selsey, PO20 0RB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can also drop toys into The Selsey Centre, Manor Road, PO20 0SE.

“It is very important that all donated toys are unwrapped, new and in their original packaging.

“V2 Radio will then collect, sort, and distribute your toys to local charities and organisations.

"Your donated gift could be the difference between an average day and getting the warm fuzzy feeling that every child deserves at Christmas!”

Advertisement Hide Ad