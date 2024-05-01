Jo Hughes, Mike Nicholls (Chairman of Selsey Community Forum) and Dame Emma Barnard (Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex) with the Award.

Beacon Church, Selsey was the venue for the presentation of the Kings Award for Voluntary Service to Selsey Community Forum on Monday.

The venue was packed out with Volunteers, Staff, Partners and representatives from the community of those the Selsey Community Forum supports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Hughes, Manager of the Care Shop, received the Award on behalf of the volunteers, staff & partners of Selsey Community Forum.

The cake was made for the occasion by Selsey Community Forum Catering Manager, Janet Jupp. This cake along with refreshments were served to guests after the ceremony.

During the ceremony, a presentation was also made to Sue White, who is retiring after 19 years of work supporting carers and those being cared for in the Selsey community. Another presentation was also made to Shelby Pavlou, who joined the staff in September 2021 as a ‘Kickstart’ placement.

Mike Nichols, chair of the Selsey Community Forum said: “The hall was packed with people, we were very grateful that so many people came. The award is very much for the people of Selsey because the Community Forum works in partnership with so many different people in the town, it was lovely to celebrate together.

“The whole thing was conducted in a friendly and dignified manner, which was very appropriate and we really appreciated that. We’re delighted, this was the first occasion they had handed out a King’s Award in West Sussex, so we felt very privileged to be in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're always immensely grateful for these sorts of occasions when the work of volunteers can be acknowledged because their can be very routine at times, doing same thing week in and week out very faithfully, with great compassion and skill.