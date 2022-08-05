Selsey Coastguard called to incident at Aldwick Beach

Selsey Inshore Lifeboat was then put into use and the coastguards recovered the person in distress to the shore where the team then met them.

They said: “If you go paddleboarding always wear your leash and hold onto your board if you get into trouble, always carry a means of calling for help on your person, tell someone else where you're going and when you'll be back, always check the weather forecast and tide times, always wear a personal floatation device (PFD) and always try to paddle with someone else.