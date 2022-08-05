Selsey Coastguard called to incident at Aldwick Beach

The Selsey Coastguard Team were paged to reports of a paddleboarder in difficulties in the water off Aldwick Beach at 7.27pm on Thursday, August 4.
Selsey Inshore Lifeboat was then put into use and the coastguards recovered the person in distress to the shore where the team then met them.
The person was found safe and no medical assistance was needed.
Littlehampton Coastguard Team were also tasked in helping to tackle the incident.
The Selsey Coastguard have urged people to remain safe whilst paddleboarding.
They said: “If you go paddleboarding always wear your leash and hold onto your board if you get into trouble, always carry a means of calling for help on your person, tell someone else where you're going and when you'll be back, always check the weather forecast and tide times, always wear a personal floatation device (PFD) and always try to paddle with someone else.