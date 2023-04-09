Selsey coastguard called to Medmerry Breach after children nearly stuck in mud

Arriving on scene shortly after the call, the team gave the children appropriate safety advice and made sure the children were returned to safe land.
Thankfully, all children made it off the mud and were brought back to safety.
Since mud sticks, travelling on mudflats can be dangerous and members of the public have been advised to avoid them. If you find yourself stuck in the mud, do not move and do not allow others to try to rescue you you from the mud, since they risk getting stuck, too. Instead, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Similarly, if you or anyone else see anyone at risk or in danger along the coast, beach or sea, call 999 and ask for The Coastguard.