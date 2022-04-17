Selsey coastguards rescue stricken kayakers in mud in Bosham, near Chichester

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team said the incident happened at around 3.40pm in Bosham.

On its Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “The team was paged to reports of two casualties stuck on the mud in a kayak at Bosham.

“Two mud technicians were deployed onto the mud from Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team.

The rescue operation under way. Picture from Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team SUS-220417-120228001

“On arrival both casualties had done the right thing by staying in their kayak and not trying to walk on the mud.

“The casualties were transferred onto our mud rescue stretchers, and then winched safely back to shore with their kayak.

“Thankfully both casualties were OK and no medical assistance was needed and they were reunited with their family.

“The team were then stood down to commence the long task of washing down all the ropes and specialist mud rescue equipment.

“If you become stuck in mud try to stay calm and spread your weight as much as possible, avoid moving and call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“If you see someone who has become stuck, don’t try to rescue them yourself, without specialist equipment you can easily become stuck too.”