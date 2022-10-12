Selsey Fireworks team ‘gutted’ to end event after 42 years

Selsey Fireworks has been running since 1980 raising thousands of pounds for local charities during this time.

As well as the family-run fireworks committee, the final event on Saturday (October 15) will be the last for long-term partners Cole’s Funfair and Selstar Fireworks Ltd. which has given its staff’s time for free since the beginning.

The end comes as the Seal Bay Resort’s planning application to expand the site of the holiday resort was approved, the committee has said.

Selsey Fireworks Commitee

Volunteer Abby Robinson told this newspaper: “It’s quite a sad thing for Selsey. We have raised thousands of pounds for local charities over the years and we are gutted this is our last display We only go the go-ahead in August so we have managed to for this one in as our final. It has been mental to be honest, but Cove are supporting us.

"We have looked at quite a few other sites and we have looked at every possible venue in Selsey but the access either isn’t good enough for the public to get there, there is no parking or it doesn’t fit the health and safety requirements.”

Abbey promises the final event will see Selsey Fireworks ‘go out with a bang’ with Cole’s Funfair bringing more rides than ever before and by putting more money into the fireworks than in previous years.

The committee is chaired by the ‘fantastic’ Dave Butcher, and thanks have been given to Stephen Harriott, owner of Selstar Fireworks, Roland Robinson who runs health and safety, Abby Robinson, comittee secretary and publicity lead, as well as Nikki Robinson, Jacquie Strange and Adrian Townshend who have been described as ‘indispensable members of the committee’.

There will at the final event there will also be a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II followed by a minutes silence.