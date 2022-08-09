Selsey hosts Service of Praise for Lifeboat Week

As part of Lifeboat Week Selsey held a Service of Praise and Thanksgiving on Monday, August 8.

The week will be packed full of activities, a firework display and other experiences in aid of Fundraising for the RNLI, generously supported by many Selsey businesses and residents with the Service and Thanksgiving as part of the celebrations.

In a post Selsey RNLI Lifeboat Station wrote: “Our thanks to everyone who came to the Service of Praise and Thanksgiving yesterday evening - we are grateful to Canon Tom Treherne for officiating and to Chichester City Band and the Selsey Community Choir for providing the music.

"The bucket collection afterwards raised £599 for Selsey RNLI - an excellent start to Lifeboat Week 2022.”

To find out more information about all the goings on during Selsey Lifeboat Week visit www.destinationselsey.co.uk/adventure-and-activities/rnli-selsey-lifeboat-station-visitor-centre