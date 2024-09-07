'Your lifesavers need your help' (Photo: RNLV/Pete Davis).

The lifeboat station in Selsey has been operating since 1861 and are appealing to public donations for kit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selsey is a busy stretch of coastline, so volunteers crew operate both a Shannon class lifeboat and a D-class lifeboat to carry out rescues close to shore as well as further out to sea.

By the end of 2023, Selsey’s lifeboats had launched a collective total of 2,413 times, with crews receiving 10 awards for gallantry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These figures would not have been possible without the aid of the station’s launch and recovery vehicle.

This vehicle is said to be crucial to transport the station’s D-class lifeboat to the edge of the water. It is also used to grade the beach to ensure there is a clear route to launch the boat at a moment’s notice.

The Bobcat is said to be a ‘very capable vehicle’ by the RNLI. It has rubber drive tracks which reduce the possibility of the vehicle digging in and getting stuck.

RNLI regional service technicians carry out 6 monthly, annual, 2 and 5 yearly service checks on bobcats. This helps in ensuring the D-Class can continue to be launched effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Archibald Selsey lifeboat coxswain said: “Our busy volunteer crews are ready to save lives at a moment's notice, but we can’t do it alone.

"We need help to fund our vital kit. This ensures we have the most reliable and up to date equipment.

“We are grateful to all the generous supporters who help keep the RNLI running 24/7.”

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Although every effort is made to maintain current assets, due to the harsh operational conditions these vehicles work in, it’s inevitable that corrosion and day-to-day wear and tear slowly reduce the vehicles performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the damage to Selsey’s current bobcat beyond repair and affecting their ability to launch safely, we are asking for your help to support the funding of their new bobcat.

"The cost to replace this piece of kit is £55,000. By donating, you will be helping Selsey’s lifeboat crew in achieving the charity’s ultimate aim of saving lives at sea.”

If you would like to donate to the RNLI visit: Donate to the Selsey Launch Vehicle Appeal (rnli.org)