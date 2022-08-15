Selsey Lifeboat Week 2022: In pictures

Beginning last week, Selsey residents and businesses came together for a week packed with activities with a round of sea shanties pub quizzes and raft races to raise money for the RNLI.
A Selsey RNLI spokesperson thanked everyone involved in making Selsey Lifeboat Week successful and said the team had ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ being able to run the event once again after a two-year hiatus.
As part of the RNLI Selsey Lifeboat week on Sunday four rafts took part in the annual race. Picture by Chris Hatton.
Photo: CHRIS HATTON
