Selsey Lifeboat Week continues with Treasure Hunt

Starting between 6pm to 6.30pm this evening (August 9) the hunt will start from Hillfield Rd car park and finishing at The Seal.
The hunt is a two mile stroll looking for items to match the Clues and six Selsey Rocks representing different Lifeboat Station and should take approximately 90 minutes. Entrance is £1 per person which can be paid at the start of the hunt.
The event forms part of Selsey Lifeboat Week, a week packed full of activities, a firework display and other experiences in aid of Fundraising for the RNLI, generously supported by many Selsey businesses and residents.
A quiz night was also held at the Seal yesterday eveving, which raised just over £800 for RNLI Selsey Lifeboat Station