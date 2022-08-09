Selsey Lifeboat Week continues with Treasure Hunt

Fun filled activities continue for Selsey Lifeboat Week with a walking treasure hunt.

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 1:53 pm
Starting between 6pm to 6.30pm this evening (August 9) the hunt will start from Hillfield Rd car park and finishing at The Seal.

The hunt is a two mile stroll looking for items to match the Clues and six Selsey Rocks representing different Lifeboat Station and should take approximately 90 minutes. Entrance is £1 per person which can be paid at the start of the hunt.

The event forms part of Selsey Lifeboat Week, a week packed full of activities, a firework display and other experiences in aid of Fundraising for the RNLI, generously supported by many Selsey businesses and residents.

Yesterday, August 8, saw a Service of Praise and Thanksgiving take place at the Boathouse.

A quiz night was also held at the Seal yesterday eveving, which raised just over £800 for RNLI Selsey Lifeboat Station

RNLI