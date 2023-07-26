NationalWorldTV
Selsey Lifeboat Week to return with fun for all the family

RNLI Selsey Lifeboat Week is set to return next week with a range of exciting events to keep the family entertained.
By Joe Stack
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST

Beginning on Sunday (July 30) and running up to the following week (August 6), the popular spread of events is back to help raise money for Selsey Lifeboat Station and all its vital efforts.

This year’s event will feature favourites including the pub quiz, treasure hunt and an open evening when visitors can take a look around the boathouse, view the huge lifeboats and speak to the incredible lifeboat crews.

Sunday’s launch will begin with a performance by the Selsey Shantymen who will sing a wide range of sea shanties outside the boathouse at midday.

Selsey Lifeboat Week raft race. Picture courtesy of Selsey RNLISelsey Lifeboat Week raft race. Picture courtesy of Selsey RNLI
Selsey Lifeboat Week raft race. Picture courtesy of Selsey RNLI

This will be followed by a cross-faith ‘Service of Thanksgiving’ then, at 1pm, the judging of the best dressed raft and paddleboard crews will commence.

The paddleboard race is a new event for this year open to Juniors aged 13 to 17 and Seniors aged over 18. The traditional raft race open to all ages over 13 will follow the paddle board race.

The launching of the Shannon All Weather Lifeboat and the D Class Inshore Lifeboat down the beach and into the sea will be followed by a simulated emergency rescue by both lifeboats.

All donations received during the week will go directly to Selsey Lifeboat Station to help Save Lives at Sea.

