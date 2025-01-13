Selsey Lions' Santa float raises for £5,000 for local causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers working with the Selsey and District Lions Club helped raise £5,000 for good causes over the Christmas period.

The lion’s share of that £5,000 was pulled in by the club’s Santa float, which is a mainstay for club members come Christmas time, and a sure-fire hit with children and families across the district.

The festive celebrations kicked off on November 30, when Santa’s float led a merry procession through the town centre, with Santa himself handing out colouring books and pencils to children eager for an early Christmas present. At the same event, members of the Lion’s Club arrange a BBQ, where they sold a whopping 250 burgers to hungry residents.

After that, the Santa float went on tour all over Selsey, braving the winter chill and traditional Sussex rain, to bring festive joy to children and adults alike. Santa and his elves also visited Runcton, Sidlesham, Mundham, Runcton and Hunston, to ensutre as many children as possible got a chance to experience Santa's sleigh in action.

The Selsey Lion's Santa float raised £5,000.

The £5,000 raised will be used to fund Lion and District Club projects intended to help as many people as possible. Over the last few years, club members have provided vital assistance to The Snowdrop Trust, Chestnut Tree House, Selsey Community Forum, Youth Dreams, Full up 4 Kids, St. Wilfrid’s Hospice, Wool for Ukraine, Bishop Luffa School, Message in a Bottle and many, many more – all of this on top of taking residents out for daytrips and maintaining a fleet of mobility scooters for members of the public who need assistance.

"Every deed the Lions do to help the community is entirely reliant on the generosity of the District’s residents and for this we thank you tremendously,” a club spokesperson said.

“Selsey and District Lions are always looking for new members to assist in our Community work. If you can give up a little of your time, please contact Lion President Colin on 0345 8339895. We are a friendly bunch and we would be happy to answer any questions you may have.”

One of 700 Lions Clubs across the UK, the Selsey Club dates back to 1975 and maintains a team of devoted volunteers from across the community.