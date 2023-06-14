NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Selsey man suffers serious injuries in three-car collision in Chichester

A man has been arrested and another left with serious injuries after three cars collided in Chichester.
By Joe Stack
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 15:06 BST

Police have now launched an appeal for any witnesses to come forward with footage or relevant information.

The incident took place at abuot 7.40am on Saturday (June 10) in Selsey Road near Chichester Golf Club and involved a black Audi Q5, a black Kia Picanto, and a grey Range Rover.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 52-year-old man from Selsey was flown to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, but is now in a stable condition, police have said.

Most Popular
Police stock imagePolice stock image
Police stock image

A 36-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injuries by dangerous driving and driving over the prescribed limit for drugs.

He was bailed, pending further enquiries.

Investigating officer PC Tom Van Der Wee said: “We are seeking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, we wish to speak with anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area either during the incident or in the run up to it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Information can be reported to the Sussex Police website, or email [email protected] and quote serial 351 of 10/06.