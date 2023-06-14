A man has been arrested and another left with serious injuries after three cars collided in Chichester.

Police have now launched an appeal for any witnesses to come forward with footage or relevant information.

The incident took place at abuot 7.40am on Saturday (June 10) in Selsey Road near Chichester Golf Club and involved a black Audi Q5, a black Kia Picanto, and a grey Range Rover.

A 52-year-old man from Selsey was flown to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, but is now in a stable condition, police have said.

Police stock image

A 36-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injuries by dangerous driving and driving over the prescribed limit for drugs.

He was bailed, pending further enquiries.

Investigating officer PC Tom Van Der Wee said: “We are seeking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, we wish to speak with anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area either during the incident or in the run up to it.

