The event took place alongside hundreds of others all over the UK and Commonwealth, and involved representatives from the Chichester Air Training Corp, the Selsey Royal Naval Association, RNLI Selsey Lifeboat,Selsey and the Coastguard Rescue Team

Addressing residents on Facebook, a spokesperson for Selsey Town Council described the event as ‘poignant’ and reflected on the significance of the sacrifice made by those who fought in WW2: “This historic tradition reminds us of the deep significance of honouring our past and those who made sacrifices for our freedom on D-Day, 80 years ago. Today, as beacons are ignited across the country, let's take a moment to reflect on the bravery and resilience of those who came before us,” they said.