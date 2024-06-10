Selsey marks 80 years since D-Day with beacon lighting ceremony

By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Jun 2024, 13:25 BST
Residents, veterans, and youth groups came together last week to mark 80 years since the success of the D-Day landings that turned the tide of the Second World War in a beacon-lighting event organised by Selsey Town Council.

The event took place alongside hundreds of others all over the UK and Commonwealth, and involved representatives from the Chichester Air Training Corp, the Selsey Royal Naval Association, RNLI Selsey Lifeboat,Selsey and the Coastguard Rescue Team

Addressing residents on Facebook, a spokesperson for Selsey Town Council described the event as ‘poignant’ and reflected on the significance of the sacrifice made by those who fought in WW2: “This historic tradition reminds us of the deep significance of honouring our past and those who made sacrifices for our freedom on D-Day, 80 years ago. Today, as beacons are ignited across the country, let's take a moment to reflect on the bravery and resilience of those who came before us,” they said.

Chichester City Band's principal Cornet, Martin Webb, sounds The Last Post, in honour of the fallen.

