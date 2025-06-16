Selsey pond carp could be moved to new home after residents raise concerns for their health

Residents say the fish have been left to 'suffer and die'.

Selsey residents have called for urgent action on a pond in Selsey where fish are being ‘left to die’ – and now the council says they could be moved to a new home.

Issues with East Beach Pond, in Selsey, started in April this year, after residents found a number of the pond’s fish dead and dying. Initial surveys by the Environment Agency found that the fish were likely struggling due to as combination of factors – including low oxygen levels caused by algal bloom in the water, dangerously high salt levels and depleted water levels.

Contacted for comment at the time, and urged by outraged residents to take action, a spokesperson for Chichester District Council said officers had monitored the site, sought expert advice, and pumped additional water into the pond as a short term measure.

But, with fish continuing to die off, residents say more needs to be done – and quickly.

"It’s gone from a really nice site – a place people used to go and enjoy – and now you can pretty much see the bottom.” said local man Tony Wedgwood, who believes up to 70 per cent of the pond’s carp have now died.

"It’s deeply personal for me because my grandad helped build it,” he added. “They need to deepen out the pond and dredge it to make more room for oxygenation. It’s been going on for nearly three months now.”

Responding to a request for updated comment, the Environmental Agency said their staff have no remit beyond offering advice, and that the local authority remains the leading agent.

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council, meanwhile, was keen to reassure residents that measures are being taken. "Having tested the water and following conversations with experts, we organised for fresh water to be pumped into the pond and installed a re-circulation pump — both of these measures successfully oxygenated the water in the short-term. We’re pleased to say that water levels in the pond have now risen and the water is flowing in and out of the pond, naturally generating oxygen in the water. Although unfortunately two of the Carp were removed from the pond this week, we believe that these deaths were the result of exhaustion from continued spawning, rather than a lack of oxygen.

“However, we are aware that the pond will always have a little sea water in it and that it will experience lower than normal oxygen levels when there are periods of dry weather — this is due to the lack of fresh water flowing in from local surface drainage. Recently, we’ve been experiencing longer and more frequent dry spells and while many fish species are able to cope with this, it is an environment that Carp can sometimes struggle with. In agreement with the Environment Agency, we have identified that the best solution is to move the Carp to a new home in an ornamental pond where they will be able to thrive. To avoid unnecessary stress to the fish, we will transfer them using nets when natural behaviour leads them to gather together, for example to breed. In the meantime, we are confident that we have measures in place to ensure the fish are healthy and we will be keeping a very close eye on the situation.’