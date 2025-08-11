A group picture of all the raft crews taking part in the Selsey RNLI Raft Race 2025placeholder image
Selsey Raft Race - 18 fantastic photos from an action-packed RNLI day of fun

By Henry Bryant
Published 11th Aug 2025, 13:58 BST
Selsey Raft Race was a triumph.

For the grand finale of a fun-filled week for Selsey Life Boat week, Lifeboat Day (Sunday, August 11) had loads of activities.

Taking place at the Lifeboat Green in Selsey, plenty was going on. This included a raffle, stalls on the green, food, drink and even live music.

In the afternoon, there was a lifeboat display and entertainment.

Part of the finale involved a raft race, which had cash prizes. First place won £100, second place won £50, and third place got £25. The ‘best dressed raft and crew’ also got a £25 Prize.

Here are some of the fantastic photos from that race. Can you spot anyone you know?

Diane McGarry and Suzanne Toms prepare their raft 'HMS Sarah' for the Selsey Raft Race. they finished 3rd/10

Six lads from Southern Fabrication (SFab) get ready for the Selsey Raft Race 2025 and eventual winners of the event.

Selsey Scooter Club who won first prize for BEST DRESSED RAFT in the Selsey Raft Race 2025, but finished last in the race.

The crew of 'The Sqirrel' prepare to take to the water in the Selsey Raft Race

